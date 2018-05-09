Seeking adventure in the Philly treetops

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --There's an aerial adventure park located in Fairmount Park called Treetop Quest Philly, and as its name would imply, it takes adventure seekers high up into the trees.
The aerial ropes and aerial zip lining course is spread out over four-acres on Chamounix Drive.
"There are five levels, 20 zip lines, and 60 obstacles," said Sara Baggett with Treetop Quest.
According to Baggett, levels one, two and three are for ages 7 and up. The course includes balance beams, tunnels, and a challenging cargo netting. There is also a tightrope, wobbly bridges and zip lines between the treetops.
"You don't have to have any experience zip lining, most of our clients are first-timers," Baggett added.
She also said it is a good confidence builder. But, to tackle the most challenging course, level 4, you must be at least 12 years old.
Baggett said that course takes you up to 60 feet in the treetops. Monkey bars and swinging candlesticks are just some of the daring obstacles.
And smaller kids can get into the fun as well. Treetop Quest Philly offers a "Chick Pea" course for those 4 to 7 years old.
According to Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell, the project was years in the making. She also said that clearing the space actually helped create a healthier environment at the park.
Ott Lovell also said the city's partnership with Tree Top Quest Philly also gives them free vouchers to hand out to the community.
"Which means kids in our summer camp program, from all over the city, they'll be able to enjoy the ropes and zip ling course," Ott Lovell said.
Tree Top Quest Philly opens May 12th.
For more information, visit TreetopQuest.com/Philly
