Suspected shoplifting mom at Toms River Target surrenders

The woman, who allegedly stole a customer's purse from a shopping cart at Target's in Toms River has voluntarily surrendered to police.She has been charged with one count of theft and will be appearing at a future court date.It happened back on April 28.They say the woman in the photo above allegedly stole a purse and cash from a shopper at the Target on Hooper Avenue.The victim accidentally left her purse in a cart when she was loading her purchases in her car.Police later reviewed surveillance cameras and watched the suspect take the purse and go into the store with a young child.The woman was then seen going through the purse and taking out cash.She then left the purse inside a shoe box in the store.