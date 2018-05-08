FAMILY & PARENTING

Soldier watches baby's birth on FaceTime

EMBED </>More Videos

Soldier watches baby's birth on FaceTime. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30pm on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

A soldier trying to get home in time for the birth of his daughter had to settle for watching from afar.

A fellow traveler captured the bittersweet moment as National Guardsman Brooks Lindsey sat with his eyes glued to his phone at the Dallas airport.

After his flight was delayed, his mom called him via FaceTime so he could watch his wife deliver their baby at a Mississippi hospital.

The entire airport terminal erupted in cheers when they heard the sound of the newborn crying.

The new dad finally made it home later that same day to meet little Mille Fritz Anne Lindsey.

He was able to spend four days with his daughter before returning to his unit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyparentingbirthsoldiersbaby deliveryfeel good
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
More News