Child struck, killed by box truck in Hamilton Township, New Jersey

Child struck, killed by box truck in Hamilton Township, New Jersey. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4:30pm on May 9, 2018.

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police said a two-year-old boy who darted out into the street was killed by a box truck in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Lynwood Avenue

According to investigators, James Glass, 58, of Hamilton, was driving a box truck north on Lynwood Avenue near Walnut Avenue when he struck 2-year-old Roldan Pineda Ramirez.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

His mother, 37-year-old Carolina Ramirez Hernandez, was seriously injured. Her husband says she is devastated and has suffered serious physical trauma.

"She is very bad. She has a broken leg and nose and lost her teeth," said Juan Pineda Recinos.

Hamilton police have not filed any charges against the driver of the box truck at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to call police at (609)581-4000 as the investigation continues.

