6 Minute Meal & Deal: Raw Vegan Pad Thai

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Raw Vegan Pad Thai - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli gets in the kitchen at Simply Good Jars to learn how to make a raw, vegan pad thai in less than four (not six) minutes and under 600 calories.

The Meal: Simply Good Jars Chef & Founder Jared Cannon's Raw Vegan Pad Thai



This recipe took less than 4 minutes to make and, like all of the Simply Good Jars meals, the chef says it is under 600 calories.

Raw Pad Thai
1ea Zuchinni, Carrot - "zoodled" with spiralizer
Chef Tip: You can buy vegetables in the produce section already spiralized
2oz raw cauliflower, chopped
2oz red cabbage, sliced
Chef Tip: You can add more vegetables, such as red pepper
Salt + pepper to taste
Mix all in one bowl

Dressing:

1Tbsp Siracha
2oz tahini
1oz coconut palm sugar
2 oz lime juice for some zest
1/4c water
Chef Tip: Can substitute rice vinegar for added flavor
3Tbsp gluten free soy sauce
Generous pinch of salt
-mix in blender or hand whisk

Pour dressing over vegetables in bowl & mix thoroughly

Plate, top with 1oz roasted cashews & fresh chopped cilantro to finish
Enjoy

The Deal
20% off a one week subscription to Simply Good Jars
https://simplygoodjars.com/subscribe/.
Offer good through Wednesday, May 16th.
PROMO CODE: 6minmeals

