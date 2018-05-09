6 Minute Meal & Deal: Raw Vegan Pad Thai

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli gets in the kitchen at Simply Good Jars to learn how to make a raw, vegan pad thai in less than four (not six) minutes and under 600 calories.
The Meal: Simply Good Jars Chef & Founder Jared Cannon's Raw Vegan Pad Thai
This recipe took less than 4 minutes to make and, like all of the Simply Good Jars meals, the chef says it is under 600 calories.
Raw Pad Thai
1ea Zuchinni, Carrot - "zoodled" with spiralizer
Chef Tip: You can buy vegetables in the produce section already spiralized
2oz raw cauliflower, chopped
2oz red cabbage, sliced
Chef Tip: You can add more vegetables, such as red pepper
Salt + pepper to taste
Mix all in one bowl
Dressing:
1Tbsp Siracha
2oz tahini
1oz coconut palm sugar
2 oz lime juice for some zest
1/4c water
Chef Tip: Can substitute rice vinegar for added flavor
3Tbsp gluten free soy sauce
Generous pinch of salt
-mix in blender or hand whisk
Pour dressing over vegetables in bowl & mix thoroughly
Plate, top with 1oz roasted cashews & fresh chopped cilantro to finish
Enjoy
The Deal
20% off a one week subscription to Simply Good Jars
https://simplygoodjars.com/subscribe/.
Offer good through Wednesday, May 16th.
PROMO CODE: 6minmeals
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps