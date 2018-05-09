ENTERTAINMENT

Sylvester Stallone visits Rocky's house in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The saying 'you can't go home again' doesn't apply to Rocky.

Sylvester Stallone is making the most of his time in Philadelphia while filming 'Creed 2.'

On Tuesday, Stallone posted video of himself visiting Rocky's home from the 1976 film.

"While filming Creed 2, I took a trip back to the old neighborhood and visited Rocky's house. Join me in the Time Machine..." he wrote on his Instagram page.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 3, 2018.



"I don't know how many times I'll get a chance to visit this place, so maybe this is the last time I sit here on the Rocky steps," Stallone said.

He then recalled the memories that took place on the steps of the home.

"I remember I did the scene with Adrian here. I said, 'Look at this face. This is the face you can trust. Someday they're going to put this face on a stamp.'"



After pointing at the 1818 address, he called the moment pretty fantastic.

"Some things come to an end. Some things don't. There's just no end to Rocky," Stallone said.


------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentrockysylvester stallone
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Temple student DMs Michael B. Jordan, scores photo session
ENTERTAINMENT
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Video Essay: Nuevofest takes over World Cafe Live
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News