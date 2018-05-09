EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3449320" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from Chopper 6 over a crash on Route 70 in Medford, NJ on May 9, 2018.

At least two people are hospitalized, and another is facing charges, after a crash in Medford, New Jersey.It happened before 8 a.m. Wednesday on Route 70 at Eayerstown Road.Video from Chopper 6 showed two sedans, one with front-end damage, the other with rear-end damage, in the middle of the intersection.Police say a vehicle driven by George Holmberg hit a Ford Mustang as it waited to turn onto the road.The impacts spun the Mustang into oncoming traffic where it was hit again by a Toyota Camry.Both the drivers of the Mustang and the Camry were seriously hurt.Holmberg was charged with careless driving.------