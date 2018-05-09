MEDFORD, N.J. (WPVI) --At least two people are hospitalized, and another is facing charges, after a crash in Medford, New Jersey.
It happened before 8 a.m. Wednesday on Route 70 at Eayerstown Road.
Video from Chopper 6 showed two sedans, one with front-end damage, the other with rear-end damage, in the middle of the intersection.
Police say a vehicle driven by George Holmberg hit a Ford Mustang as it waited to turn onto the road.
The impacts spun the Mustang into oncoming traffic where it was hit again by a Toyota Camry.
Both the drivers of the Mustang and the Camry were seriously hurt.
Holmberg was charged with careless driving.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps