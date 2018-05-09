TRAFFIC

Crash on Route 70 in Medford, N.J. leaves at least 2 injured

Crash on Route 70 in Medford, NJ; 2 hurt. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

MEDFORD, N.J. (WPVI) --
At least two people are hospitalized, and another is facing charges, after a crash in Medford, New Jersey.

It happened before 8 a.m. Wednesday on Route 70 at Eayerstown Road.

Video from Chopper 6 showed two sedans, one with front-end damage, the other with rear-end damage, in the middle of the intersection.

Police say a vehicle driven by George Holmberg hit a Ford Mustang as it waited to turn onto the road.

The impacts spun the Mustang into oncoming traffic where it was hit again by a Toyota Camry.

Both the drivers of the Mustang and the Camry were seriously hurt.

Holmberg was charged with careless driving.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
