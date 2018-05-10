PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles single-game tickets on sale Thursday

Eagles single-game tickets on sale Thursday. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Are you ready to watch your Philadelphia Eagles make it two Super Bowl wins in a row?

Single-game tickets went on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. for all ten home games at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.


They are available through the Ticketmaster website or calling by Ticketmaster directly at 1-800-745-3000.

There is a four ticket limit per game.

The Eagles home schedule begins with a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, August 9th and ends during week 16 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 23rd.
Eagles announce 2018 schedule
The Philadelphia Eagles have announced the schedule for the upcoming season.


