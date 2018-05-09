PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Super Bowl bet: Zoo New England names goat 'Foles'

EMBED </>More Videos

Super Bowl bet: Zoo New England names goat 'Foles' - Sharrie WIlliams reports during Action News at 4pm on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

After the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl, many fans were calling Nick Foles - the GOAT.

The acronym stands for the Greatest Of All Time.

But if you visit Zoo New England's Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, you can now meet a Foles who truly is a goat. Not an acronym this time.

Before the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Zoo and Zoo New England made a friendly wager. Each agreed to name their next-born goat after the opposing team's quarterback, either "Foles" or "Brady."

To repeat, the Eagles won.

To their credit, Zoo New England honored the wager.

"We don't kid around when it comes to Super Bowl bets," the zoo tweeted.

On April 23, 'Foles' the Nigerian Dwarf goat was born. The zoo introduced 'Foles' to the world on Tuesday.


The Philadelphia Zoo thanked Zoo New England for honoring their bet, adding, "What an exciting time to know only a world where the Eagles are world champions!"

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
All-Star Game: Nola shines, Trout gives Eagles shoutout
Carson Wentz is married! See wedding photos
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
More News