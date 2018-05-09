THIS IS AMERICA

#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 1: An Introduction

EMBED </>More Videos

Episode 1 of the 6abc Digital Series #ThisIsAmerica (WPVI)

By
Remember that Facebook video of mine that went viral in September?

It was my reply to a woman who yelled at me, "This is America!"

The video was viewed 2.3 million times. 64,000 people reacted. 15,000 people commented.

Since then, I've been on a journey to better understand the incredible response to that video and that seemingly minor incident.

The result is this 3-episode documentary called #ThisIsAmerica.

Watch Part 2 Here:
EMBED More News Videos

#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 2: Moving In

Part 3 is coming soon!



It's an effort to engage all of us in a truly constructive conversation about race and who we are as Americans.

Our #ThisIsAmerica journey did take some unexpected turns. And made me think more deeply about myself and how I see others.

I hope it will resonate with you as well.

I'd be honored if you would watch our #ThisIsAmerica series and share it with the people you know, your family, your friends, your social networks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyThis Is Americaracismrace relationsasian american
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 2: Moving In
#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 3: The Next Generation
The Original Facebook Video
THIS IS AMERICA
#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 3: The Next Generation
#ThisIsAmerica - Digital Series
#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 2: Moving In
6abc Celebrates Asian American - Pacific Islander Heritage Month
More This Is America
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
More News