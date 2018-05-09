HEALTH & FITNESS

Epipen shortage due to manufacturing problems

EMBED </>More Videos

Customers complain of Epipen shortage - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There's more trouble for users of Epipens and other auto-injectors for allergies - many are complaining of a shortage.

This could be life-threatening for some people. A patient advocacy group says it's received 400 complaints from patients in 45 states who say they can't get the devices, or they have to wait weeks to get one.

Mylan, which has the EpiPen brand, told the FDA a few months ago it had intermittent manufacturing problems.

The delays apparently stem from manufacturing changes made after the FDA warned the company for failing to investigate about defective devices.

Some parents are concerned about the shortage of the Epipen brand because many summer camps require it.

According to the FDA, another brand, Auvi-Q, is not facing a shortage.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckepipenFDA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
More News