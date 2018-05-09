Boat catches fire in Wildwood, New Jersey; fire spreads to nearby home

Boat catches fire in Wildwood: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 5 p.m., May 9, 2018 (WPVI)

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
A boat caught fire in Wildwood , New Jersey Wednesday and nearly took out several homes as well.

A large boat that was dry docked somehow caught fire. The flames were so intense that they started melting the siding on the home.

Action News viewer Lisa Russo shot video on her cell phone of the scene just off Bennett Avenue near Rio Grande Avenue.

In the video you can see thick black and white smoke pouring from the back of a home.

Two other boats were also damaged in the blaze.

There were no injuries reported.

