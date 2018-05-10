Police said two people are dead after an argument erupted at a Southwest Philadelphia restaurant Wednesday night.It happened around 6:15 p.m. outside of BI's Restaurant on the 6500 block of Elmwood Avenue.Twelfth district officers said they responded to a fight on the highway.They said, as they were pulling up, they heard multiple gunshots and saw two men fall on the street and another run back into the restaurant where he then collapsed.Police said the two men outside, an 18-year-old and a 23-year-old, were shot multiple times. One was shot once in the head and the other was shot several times in the head and the torso area.Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.Police said the shooter immediately surrendered."As they pull up, they see a male armed with a gun, he immediately goes up and puts his gun on the ground," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "The individual has a gun permit."Small said it all started when the two men got into an argument with a man and his father eating inside the restaurant.The two men, allegedly causing trouble, were kicked out of the store.Police said when the father and his 23-year-old son finished their meal, the two men were waiting outside."An argument ensues again, and the son steps in between them, at which time the second man comes up and hits him in the head," said Small. "This causes [the son] to pull his gun and fire multiple shots at the two individuals."Both the 23-year-old shooter and his father are being interviewed by homicide detectives.Police are working to determine if this was a case of self-defense.------