PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Ben Simmons gives jersey to young fan after game

Ben Simmons gives young fan his jersey. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

It was a tough night for Philadelphia 76ers fans.

Game 5 against the Boston Celtics Wednesday did not go as they wanted. The Celtics won 114-112, eliminating the Sixers from the playoffs and ending the team's season.

But the ending was unforgettable for a better reason for one young Sixers die-hard.

Moments after the game ended, forward Ben Simmons gave Beau Freedman the jersey off his back.

"It means a lot. It's crazy how you can get a jersey. I can't believe that happened," Freedman said.

Freedman, who is from New Hampshire, is still trusting the process and says wait until next year.


