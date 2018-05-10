Karen Rogers zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
SPRUCE STREET HARBOR PARK OPENS
Spruce Street Harbor Park opens for the season Friday. The park has become a Philly favorite with colorful hammocks, lights, food and drinks. The kickoff weekend is filled with live music and shows. Hours and food vendors
BLUECROSS RIVERRINK SUMMERFEST
RiverRink's Summerfest is also opening along the Delaware River waterfront. It's Philly's only outdoor roller skating rink. Entrance to the park is free. Roller skating, mini-golf, games, rides and concessions are pay-as-you-go. Hours, Food & drink
DAD VAIL REGATTA
The largest collegiate regatta in North America will take over the Schuylkill River. The Dad Vail Regatta takes place Friday and Saturday. Athletes from more than 100 colleges and universities will be competing, while thousands of spectators will line the banks of the river. Schools & Schedule
CELEBRATING MOMS AT PHILLIES-METS
The Phillies host the New York Mets for a weekend series. The team will dedicate a pre-game tribute to all moms on Mother's Day Sunday. Women 15 and over will also get a Ladies Pullover on Sunday. Buy Phillies tickets
MOTHER'S DAY BIRD WALK (FREE)
Here is a unique way to celebrate Mom this weekend: Bartram's Garden will hold a Mother's Day Bird Walk Sunday at 10 a.m. The free event is guided by BirdPhilly's George Armistead, who will point out warblers, orioles and other flying fowl. Register
SWING ABOVE FAIRMOUNT PARK AT NEW PARK
A new aerial adventure park is opening up in Fairmount Park on Saturday. Treetop Quest Philly features 20 zip lines and 60 obstacles spread out over four-acres on Chamounix Drive. 20% off on tickets
