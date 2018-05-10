U.S. & WORLD

Man, 83, finally graduates from high school in Wisconsin

EMBED </>More Videos

Man, 83, finally graduates from high school: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

MARIBEL, Wisconsin (WPVI) --
A Wisconsin man has received his high school diploma 66 years after the rest of his classmates.

83-year-old Norman Knuth dropped out of high school in his junior year.

He helped his parents on the family farm, then served six years in the Army Reserves.

After he returned home, he eventually took over the farm.

But Knuth says he always regretted not finishing high school.

Knuth picked up his diploma last weekend after his daughter made an appeal to the school board.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldhigh school
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Man steals car from date to go on another date
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
More News