A Wisconsin man has received his high school diploma 66 years after the rest of his classmates.83-year-old Norman Knuth dropped out of high school in his junior year.He helped his parents on the family farm, then served six years in the Army Reserves.After he returned home, he eventually took over the farm.But Knuth says he always regretted not finishing high school.Knuth picked up his diploma last weekend after his daughter made an appeal to the school board.------