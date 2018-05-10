ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

R. Kelly music cut from Spotify playlists; company cites policy

R Kelly

NEW YORK --
Spotify has removed R. Kelly's music from its playlists, citing its new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.

A spokesperson on Thursday says Kelly's music is no longer available on the streaming service's owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations. His music will still be available, but Spotify will not actually promote it.

The new policy defines hateful conduct as "something that is especially harmful or hateful," such as violence against children and sexual violence.

Spotify says it doesn't censor content because of an artist's behavior. But the service wants programs to "reflect" its values. It says when an artist does something harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways it works with the artist.

Kelly has long been the target of sexual misconduct allegations, which he has denied.

Kelly's representative didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmusicspotify
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News