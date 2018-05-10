REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Spruce Hill?

4 S. 45th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Spruce Hill are hovering around $1,070, compared to a $1,495 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Spruce Hill rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

229 Buckingham Place




Listed at $700/month, this 450-square-foot studio residence, located at 229 Buckingham Place, is 11.4 percent less than the $790/month median rent for a studio in Spruce Hill.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, tile flooring, wooden cabinetry, a stove and granite countertops. Cats are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

6 S. 43rd St., #4




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 6 S. 43rd St., is listed for $990/month.

The apartment offers air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan, closet space and large windows. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity.

(See the complete listing here.)

4 S. 45th St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4 S. 45th St., which, at 414-square-feet, is going for $1,000/month.

In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, quartz countertops, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, high ceilings, large windows and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)
