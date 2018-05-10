U.S. & WORLD

Teacher jumps on carpool 'cutters' car

Teacher jumps on carpool 'cutters' car. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

We all know that being a line cutter is not cool, but cutting the carpool line at school? That is a whole other realm, and one teacher in Texas was not about to let it go down without a fight.

Video has surfaced of that teacher jumping on the hood of a mom's car as she tries to drive through a blocked entrance during dropoff.

The mom is furious, but a group of other parents are now standing up for that teacher - saying he was simply trying to protect the students.

Student Destiny Ray admits she and her mother were running late for school testing and her mom was trying to drive around the cones to get her there on time.

However, they're still maintaining their complaints against the teacher on the hood of their car.

