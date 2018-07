SWEEPSTAKES

This week on FYI Philly, we're getting you ready for PIFA. The Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts, an 11-day festival packed with more than 50 performances. The event runs from May 31-June 10. From music to dance, circus acts to comedy and some performances that defy categorization, PIFA is a celebration of art and a celebration of Philadelphia.300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102June 2, 8 p.m.; June 3, 2 p.m.300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (2 levels below ground floor)June 3, 3 p.m.300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102Conducted by Terell StaffordJune 8, 8 p.m.300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102Ever been to a Star Wars movie marathon? Think that but with two twelve-hour shows that tell the history of America through its popular music.1776-1896 - Saturday, June 2; 1896-Present - Saturday, June 9 noon-midnight250 S Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102A French troupe will stage an aerial dance party nightly on the banks of the Schuylkill River. It's a world premiere commissioned by the Kimmel Center. So we could show you just how special this performance will be, the Kimmel Center paid for our trip to France for a sneak peek. Nobuntu, an all-female acapella group from Zimbabwe will open nightly for Cristal Palace8 p.m. nightly, June 1-10Kelly Drive at Fountain Green on the banks of the Schuylkill RiverIf you want to see the streets of Philadelphia in a whole new way, check out Tape Riot, a live-art theatrical performance making its U.S. debut at PIFA.Mystery Center City location revealed to ticket holders in the days prior to the performanceJune 5-8, 5:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.PIFA's more than 50 performances will be held all over the city, including Belmont Plateau, the setting for a show called Doggie Hamlet.June 3, 10 a.m./ 6pm; June 4 6 p.m.Bassem Youssef is one of the artists performing in this year's Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts. He's a satirical superhero dubbed the Jon Stewart of the Arab world.June 6 @ 7:30pm300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102Melissa Magee previews two of the high-flying acts coming to PIFA at the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater.June 5-7June 1-3PIFA is the Kimmel Center's gift to the city and the festival includes plenty of free things to do in the Kimmel Center's Commonwealth Plaza.Nine giant floral lampshade bouquets with benches installed throughout Commonwealth Plaza that serve as both a meeting spot before shows or a seating spot for watching shows in Commonwealth Plaza.300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102June 4, 8 p.m.June 6, 9 p.m.The second Saturday of PIFA, South Broad Street will be transformed into a giant street fair that is the ultimate free block party.June 9, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.Broad Street, from City Hall to South Street