DATING

Woman accused of stalking, sending man 65,000 texts after one date

EMBED </>More Videos

Can you imagine getting 65,000 text messages after just one date? An Arizona woman is accused of doing just that. And that's not all. (KGO-TV)

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (WPVI) --
Can you imagine getting 65,000 text messages after just one date? An Arizona woman is accused of doing just that.

KGO-TV reports, police arrested 31-year old Jacqueline Ades after finding her in a Paradise Valley man's bathtub.

According to investigators, she had met the guy online about a year ago but she won't leave him alone.

Court documents say Ades sent the victim about 500 messages a day, which included disturbing ones like "I want to wear your body parts" and "bathe in your blood."

Officers say they found a butcher knife in her car when she was most recently arrested on charges of threatening, stalking and harassment.

She's now in jail with no bond.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
datingu.s. & worldbizarrecrimearreststalkingArizona
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DATING
Man steals car from date to go on another date
Meet the 28 men vying for 'Bachelorette' Becca's heart
Accused stalker who sent 65,000 texts to man speaks from jail
Bucks County woman creates dating site for commuters
More dating
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
More News