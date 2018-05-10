Man indicted for assault of Atlantic City housekeeper

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A New York man has been indicted on a number of serious charges for allegedly attacking an Atlantic City casino housekeeper.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Jamel Carlton carried out a violent sexual assault back in February at the Bally's Hotel and Casino.

The case has been under investigation since then.

An Atlantic County Grand Jury indicted him on charges ranging from aggravated sexual assault to burglary this week.

No further details about the assault were released.

