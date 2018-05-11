EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3457875" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Camden Co. officials investigate toddler death: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 10, 2018

Camden County officials were back in a Gloucester Township neighborhood Friday investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a toddler.Neighbors tell Action News the police first arrived around noon Thursday on Marcia Court in the Sicklerville section.Detectives could be seen going in and out of the house where the 18-month-old child lived, removing items from the home in bags.Action News spoke to a neighbor who was too upset to speak on camera.She said the child's mother rang her doorbell and had the unresponsive toddler in her arms. The neighbor said she frantically told her that her phone wasn't working and to call 911.That neighbor says she did just that, and another person in the home performed CPR until paramedics arrived.We spoke to another neighbor who lives across the street, who said he heard about what happened and is heartbroken for the family."They seemed to be great with the kids," said Mark Nerone. "I know. I'd see them playing out here all the time. It's just a damn shame."Those who know the boy's parents could never imagine anything but loving times inside that house."Cute little guy. The mother was always good with him. Father was always good with him," said neighbor Bob Franchetti.Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective James Brining at (856) 225-8439 or Gloucester Township Police Detective Joseph McGuire at (856) 228-4500.------