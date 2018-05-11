TRAFFIC

Overturned dump truck crash slows traffic on West Chester Pike

EMBED </>More Videos

Dump truck crash on West Chester Pike: Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on May 11, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A crash involving an overturned dump truck slowed traffic on West Chester Pike in West Goshen Township.

The incident occurred at 8 a.m. Friday at Glen Avenue.


Video from Chopper 6 showed a large dump truck lying on its side. Its load of dirt or mulch was spread over a large section of the highway.

Action News is told three other vehicles were involved in the crash.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

West Chester Pike was closed at Glen Avenue as crews worked to right the truck and clear the spilled material.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstraffic accidentWest Goshen Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
More News