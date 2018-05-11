Worker hit by falling bricks in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A construction worker is hospitalized after he was hit by some falling bricks in Center City Philadelphia.
It happened after 9 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Juniper and Sansom streets.
Police tell Action News several bricks fell five stories off a platform and hit a 47-year-old worker on the sidewalk below.
He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.
There was no immediate word what caused the bricks to fall.
