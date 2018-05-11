Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $1,600/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2134 Locust St., #3f (Rittenhouse)
Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2134 Locust St.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. The unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2033 Spruce St., #7 (Rittenhouse)
Located at 2033 Spruce St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's also listed for $1,600/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, closet space, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
250 S. 13th St., #8f (Washington Square West)
Listed at $1,600/month, this 353-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 250 S. 13th St.
The apartment features a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
38 N. Third St., #405 (Old City)
Here's a 602-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 38 N. third St. that's going for $1,595/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate storage space. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a wine rack, built-in storage features, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. A small dog is welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
125 N. Fourth St. (Old City)
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 125 N. Fourth St. It's also listed for $1,595/month.
In the apartment, you'll have a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a kitchen island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Assigned parking and secured entry are offered as building amenities.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)