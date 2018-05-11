Boy, 10, turns over gun at school, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say a 10-year-old boy turned over a gun to staff members at his school on Friday morning.

It happened at the Thomas Morton School in the 2500 block of 63rd Street shortly after 10 a.m.

The child said he found it in his 7-year-old sister's backpack while in the lunch room, police say.

The gun was unloaded, according to investigators. No injuries were reported.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsguns
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News