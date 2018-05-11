HEALTH & FITNESS

Moms with preemies receive Mother's Day cards

EMBED </>More Videos

Moms with preemies receive Mother's Day cards. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 11, 2018. (WPVI)

CALIFORNIA (WPVI) --
Some nurses at a California hospital are making Mother's day extra special for moms of premature infants, who are being treated at the neonatal intensive care unit.

"Hi, Papa he is seriously a miracle. He had a one percent chance to live," said mom Eloisa Fonseca.

Like so many other new parents, little Mateo's mom and dad spend their holidays- including this upcoming mother's day at the hospital.

Mateo was born three months early, weighing just two pounds, nine ounces.

"There was a point where he wasn't doing so good because the NICU is like a big roller coaster, you know? They're doing really good and then they're not," said Fonseca.

To help with some of the stress, nurses make personalized cards with the babies hand and footprints to celebrate milestones and mother's day.

"I love it. It's like this little memento that you can take home and they put love Mateo so it's like from my little guy you know," said Fonseca.

Nurses there say honoring and commemorating the normal pieces of parenthood helps get these parents through a difficult time.

Little Mateo is getting stronger every day.

----------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckbabymother's daygifts
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
More News