Moms with preemies receive Mother's Day cards

Some nurses at a California hospital are making Mother's day extra special for moms of premature infants, who are being treated at the neonatal intensive care unit."Hi, Papa he is seriously a miracle. He had a one percent chance to live," said mom Eloisa Fonseca.Like so many other new parents, little Mateo's mom and dad spend their holidays- including this upcoming mother's day at the hospital.Mateo was born three months early, weighing just two pounds, nine ounces."There was a point where he wasn't doing so good because the NICU is like a big roller coaster, you know? They're doing really good and then they're not," said Fonseca.To help with some of the stress, nurses make personalized cards with the babies hand and footprints to celebrate milestones and mother's day."I love it. It's like this little memento that you can take home and they put love Mateo so it's like from my little guy you know," said Fonseca.Nurses there say honoring and commemorating the normal pieces of parenthood helps get these parents through a difficult time.Little Mateo is getting stronger every day.