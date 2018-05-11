TRAFFIC

VIDEO: Car passes camera before crash that killed 2 in Lawncrest

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: Car passes camera before crash that killed 2. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 5pm on May 11, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A car that crashed in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia, killing the two people inside, was caught on video just moments before impact.

The incident happened in the 6400 block of Oxford Avenue just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

The video shows the speeding car plow through a row of trees and a fence. The car would then slam into the Oxford House apartments.

A 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 54-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.

EMBED More News Videos

Two dead following violent crash in Northeast Philadelphia: Dann Cuellar reports.



Police say the Mercury sedan came barreling down Hellerman street, went through a field and the apartment complex's parking lot.

It wouldn't stop until it hit a black Honda parked in the lot and then the building. A tree was lodged through a window.

Pieces of the car were embedded into the brick.

EMBED More News Videos

Woman killed, man injured in 2-car crash in Lawncrest. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 10, 2018.


Oxford House resident Pierina Araujo was home and lives right next door to the impact. She says it was so loud she didn't want to even look.

"It was it was horrible. It didn't want to see them. It was hard," Araujo said.

Someone else came very close to being injured, or worse.

The apartment complex manager told us there was a woman sitting inside the black Honda that was hit by the Mercury.

That woman is seen on video walking around grabbing her neck after the impact. But we're told she was evaluated by medics and is ok.

EMBED More News Videos

2 dead in violent Lawncrest crash: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 11, 2018.


Neighbors say they know they're lucky, especially after seeing this video.

"It was a miracle that technically nobody else got hurt. That lady was in her car. When she got out she looked fine," said Araujo.

The names of the two people killed have not been released. An investigation into the cause of this crash continues.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newscar crashNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
More News