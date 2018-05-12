TRAFFIC

Woman critically wounded after being struck by car in Delaware

Police say a woman was critically injured after she was struck by a vehicle in New Castle County, Delaware.

It happened before 9 p.m. Friday on Kirkwood Highway near Duncan Road in Marshallton.

According to police, the victim was crossing the eastbound lanes when she was hit.

The striking vehicle did stop at the scene.

The woman was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

