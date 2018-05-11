COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Philly Cops helping kids

Cops helping kids . JIm Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a big night for a community organization with a long-standing mission of Cops Helping Kids.

The Philadelphia Police Athletic League held its annual awards dinner and fundraiser tonight at the Marriott Downtown.

This year's fundraiser broke a record raising nearly 1-point-1 million dollars.

Action News' own Sharrie Williams emceed the event.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was there in his role as PAL's chairman.

