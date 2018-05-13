PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A West Philadelphia community is in mourning after a teenage girl was shot and killed during a burst of gunfire that also injured two others.
Police do not believe 17-year-old Sandrea Williams was the intended target.
On Saturday, neighbors brought gifts to Sandrea's family on the 300 block of North Simpson Street.
Police say the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday in front of the family's home.
Neighbor Tonya Wilson told Action News, "It's senseless and shouldn't have happened. I can't think of what reason to kill a 17-year-old girl that hasn't even gone to her prom yet."
Neighbor Dorothy Williams says the teen came from a good family.
"Her mother is a hardworking lady. That lady is working two full-time jobs to pay her bills and take care of kids," she said.
Police say Sandrea Williams and a 17-year-old boy, whom police describe as innocent victims, were dropped off in front of a home.
Two gunmen then opened fire on another person who was running across the street, police say, and the two 17-year-olds were hit by stray bullets.
Sandrea Williams was hit in the neck and back; she was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she died of her injuries.
The 17-year-old boy was also rushed to the hospital by police with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is listed in stable condition.
Action News is told a third teen, a 15-year-old boy, arrived at Lankenau Hospital, driven by private automobile, with a gunshot to the thigh. He is now in stable condition.
Authorities are working to determine who fired the shots and why.
They are offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.
