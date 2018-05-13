17-year-old girl dead, 2 teenage boys injured in West Philadelphia shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

17-year-old girl dead, 2 teen boys hurt in West Philly shooting. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 12, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A West Philadelphia community is in mourning after a teenage girl was shot and killed during a burst of gunfire that also injured two others.

Police do not believe 17-year-old Sandrea Williams was the intended target.

On Saturday, neighbors brought gifts to Sandrea's family on the 300 block of North Simpson Street.

Police say the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday in front of the family's home.

Neighbor Tonya Wilson told Action News, "It's senseless and shouldn't have happened. I can't think of what reason to kill a 17-year-old girl that hasn't even gone to her prom yet."

Neighbor Dorothy Williams says the teen came from a good family.

"Her mother is a hardworking lady. That lady is working two full-time jobs to pay her bills and take care of kids," she said.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from the Action Cam from the scene of a shooting in West Philadelphia that left a girl dead on May 12, 2018.



Police say Sandrea Williams and a 17-year-old boy, whom police describe as innocent victims, were dropped off in front of a home.

Two gunmen then opened fire on another person who was running across the street, police say, and the two 17-year-olds were hit by stray bullets.

Sandrea Williams was hit in the neck and back; she was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she died of her injuries.

The 17-year-old boy was also rushed to the hospital by police with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is listed in stable condition.

EMBED More News Videos

17-year-old girl dead, boy, 16, injured in West Philly shooting. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m.


Action News is told a third teen, a 15-year-old boy, arrived at Lankenau Hospital, driven by private automobile, with a gunshot to the thigh. He is now in stable condition.

Authorities are working to determine who fired the shots and why.

They are offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsfatal shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
More News