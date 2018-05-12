TRAFFIC

I-78 West reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Berks County, Pa.

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down WB I-78: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on May 12, 2018. (WPVI)

GREENWICH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A major highway has reopened in Berks County after a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

All lanes of I-78 West were back open in Greenwich Township by 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The crash happened about eight hours earlier - before 2:30 a.m. - in the westbound lanes of I-78 near mile marker 36-3.

Video from the Action Cam showed heavy damage to both trucks.

There was no immediate word what led to the crash, or if anyone was seriously hurt.

All lanes of I-78 West remained shut down until 10:30 a.m. as crews worked to right the trucks and clear the wreckage.

