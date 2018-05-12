Teenage boy, man shot outside Northeast Philadelphia restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia that left a man and a teenage boy wounded.

It happened before 12 a.m. Saturday outside Big Boys Soul Food and Grill on the 1900 block of Cottman Avenue.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 24-year-old man is hospitalized in stable condition.

Action News is told both victims are friends of employees of the restaurant.

Police believe two gunmen were involved. They are working to track down both suspects.

