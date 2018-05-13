Police: Man sought for murder of co-worker in South Philadelphia

Police: Man sought for murder of co-worker in South Philly. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 12, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police want your help in finding a man they say killed his co-worker.

Police want you to take a good look at 23-year-old Noel Ortea Lemus Del Sid in the video.

Police believe Del Sid brutally killed his co-worker at Lee's Café and Bistro along the 500 block of Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission said, "This happened back on March 3, 2016, around 9:10 p.m.
Third District police got a call of a report of a hospital case. Upon their arrival, they go down to the basement and find a woman bleeding from the neck, " he said.

Medics arrived shortly after police and declared 54-year-old Thuong Nguyen dead at the scene.

"If anybody sees him don't approach him just dial 911, call the police, call the tipline at 215-546-TIPS," said Montecalvo.

The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $30,000 reward and the City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 for the arrest and conviction of Del Sid.

All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

