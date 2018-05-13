Crews rescue injured port worker in Wilmington

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews rescue injured port worker in Wilmington. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 12, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
More than a dozen fire and EMS personnel came to the rescue of an injured port worker in Wilmington.

That person was injured approximately 35 feet below deck.

The special operations rescue teams were able to get to the patient and put that person in a basket.

An onboard crane then hoisted them up and safely lowered them onto the dock.

The patient was taken to Wilmington Hospital.

So far, there is no word on that person's condition.

delaware newsrescueWilmington
