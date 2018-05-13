WEATHER

Severe quick moving storm hits the Delaware Valley

Severe quick moving storm hits the Delaware Valley. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 12, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A dangerous storm brought heavy rains and lightning causing serious problems to the Delaware Valley Saturday night.

Flames jutted out of the roof at the Arundel Apartments at 2 Doe Run Court building in Mill Creek, Delaware.

Weather could be to blame as witnesses reported seeing lightning strike the roof of the three-story building.

The fire went to two-alarms. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The lightning that possibly caused the fire was part of a heavy band that hit the entire Delaware Valley.

On MacDade Boulevard in Chester Township, Delaware County, lightning and thunder filled the sky as rain pounded vehicles.

Torrential downpours struck Conshohocken, with the heaviest of the storms hitting mid-evening.

Viewers sent in pictures of hail in Landenberg, Pennsylvania. The hail was the size of a nickel, dime and larger.

The Philadelphia Phillies even postponed their game due to the severe weather.

