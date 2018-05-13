Hit-and-run driver strikes patrol car in Kensington

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who rear-ended a Philadelphia patrol car then sped off in Kensington.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday along B Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Investigators say an officer was sitting in the patrol car when the driver of an Infiniti attempted to make a U-turn and slammed into the police vehicle.

When the officer got out and approached the Infiniti, police say the driver put the car in reverse and drove away.

Part of the striking vehicle's bumper was found in the 3200 block of Rosehill Street.

Police traced the Infiniti's license plate to a house on the 2300 block of Palethorp Street.

The driver was not at the home, but officers found the Infiniti parked nearby at A and Venango streets.

