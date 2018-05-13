FIRE

Several displaced in Trenton 2-alarm fire

Residents displaced by Trenton fire. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on May 13, 2018. (WPVI)

TRENTON (WPVI) --
A two-alarm fire at a Trenton apartment building has displaced several people.

It happened around midnight Sunday on the 200 block of Center Street.

Flames were coming from the basement of the three-story building which also houses a grocery store.

Firefighters had to back off until the gas was shut off.

Steel security doors protecting the grocery store had to be cut away so firefighters could get to the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting those affected by the fire.

