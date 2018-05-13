EPIPEN

EpiPen shortage: What you need to know

EMBED </>More Videos

Pharmacists are seeing a shortage of one type of device used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (WPVI) --
Pharmacists are seeing a shortage of one type of device used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions.

EpiPens contain epinephrine, a synthetic form of the naturally occurring hormone adrenaline. Doctors say the drug can reverse a life-threatening allergic reaction to things like bee stings, shellfish or nuts.



"The patient has a severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis; the blood pressure drops. They can't breathe. They get hives," said Immunologist Anthony Demeo M.D.

The chance of exposure becomes greater as the weather improves and people spend more time outside. Problem is, pharmacists are having trouble getting their hands on one particular brand of EpiPen.

"Right now, the suppliers are regulating how much you can have and how much they can dispense," said David Valencia of Bacon East Pharmacy.

The shortage affects pens made by drug manufacturer Mylan, which is having trouble because of manufacturing problems, which are made by a division of Pfizer.

The problem was severe enough that the FDA put the Mylan EpiPens on its list of drugs that may experience shortages. The agency said it had received reports of "intermittent supply constraints."

Mylan also released a statement saying there may be spot shortages, but "product is available and Mylan is currently receiving continual supply from its manufacturing partner Meridian Medical Technologies.
The good news is there are other options.

"The generic pens are available and you can get them from several different manufacturers," said Valencia.

Dr. DeMeo tells his patients that in a pinch they can do it the old-fashioned way with a hypodermic needle and a bottle of epinephrine. "You can...draw up a little bit to give to the patient to take home until they get their prescription."

All sides agree that any shortage will be short-lived.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthallergiespeanut allergyepipenhealth caremedicalmedical emergencyFDA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EPIPEN
Epipen shortage due to manufacturing problems
Anti-allergy medicine EpiPen recall expands to US
Mylan CEO defends EpiPen cost to angry lawmakers
Senate panel opens inquiry into EpiPen pricing
More epipen
HEALTH & FITNESS
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
More News