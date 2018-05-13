SOCIETY

Stoneleigh garden opens to public in Villanova

Stoneleigh opens in Villanova. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on May 13, 2018. (WPVI)

VILLANOVA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Stoneleigh: A Natural Garden officially opened to the public this weekend.

The 42-acre former Haas Family estate in Villanova has been transformed into a sprawling garden for all to enjoy.

The property is now under the ownership of the conservation company Natural Lands.

Under direction and wishes of the Haas family, Stoneleigh is free to enjoy and home to 10,000 plants and 350 trees.

There's also plenty of architecture to admire.

A walking path, over a mile long, helps guide the way.

The staff is encouraging guests to take their time when going through.

"We'd like people to experience this place on their own terms and find their own personal satisfaction of beauty," staff member Ethan Kauffman said.

Stoneleigh is open every day except Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

