PHILLY PROUD

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

Race for the Cure in Philadelphia. Gray Hall reports during Action News at Noon on May 13, 2018. (WPVI)

One of the longest-running, most successful events in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure series took place Sunday in Center City.

The 28th annual Komen Philadelphia Race for the Cure included a parade of breast cancer survivors and fighters, a 5k run-walk, and a 1-mile walk.

The event raises about $2-million each year for local programs and research.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society6abc CommunityPhiladelphia ProudPhilly Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Philly schools celebrates a new project at one of its high schools
Joining forces to fight back against violence
More Philly Proud
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
More News