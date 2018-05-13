Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Philly

One of the longest-running, most successful events in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure series took place Sunday in Center City.
The 28th annual Komen Philadelphia Race for the Cure included a parade of breast cancer survivors and fighters, a 5k run-walk, and a 1-mile walk.
The event raises about $2-million each year for local programs and research.
