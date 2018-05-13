Camden police sponsor a sweet treat for Mother's Day

Camden Police footed the bill for ice cream to help moms celebrate their special day.At 5 p.m., in the Fairview section of the city, Mister Softee kicked off a free ice cream event.Camden Police do this throughout the summer, usually popping up at surprise locations, but they also treat the community on Mother's and Father's day."I love it! I come every year," said Lorrie James. "It's really nice to feel special and the Camden police do it for us every year."Police say it helps relations between the force and the community."From community members, such as the parents that want to see the city get better they appreciate what we're doing, you know- get out and show a positive impact that we have on the kids and the community," said Camden County Police Officer Danielle Colon.------