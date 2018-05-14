CARJACKING

Carjackers push driver from moving ambulance

Ambulance carjacked in Logan. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An ambulance driver tried to fight off two carjackers before getting pushed out of the moving vehicle in the Logan section of Philadelphia, police say.

One suspect has been taken into custody and the search continues for the other.

Police were called shortly before 3 a.m. Monday for the report of a stolen ambulance.

The 32-year-old ambulance driver told police he was working in the back of the Healthfleet Ambulance at 12th and Louden streets with the engine running.

That's when, unbeknownst to him, two men got in the vehicle and started driving.

When he realized the ambulance was moving, the driver went to the front of the ambulance and got into a struggle with the passenger suspect.

No weapons were pulled, but police say they fought for several minutes before the passenger pushed the ambulance driver out of the moving vehicle at 12th and Rockland streets.

The driver called 911. He also called his headquarters and they began to track the ambulance.

Police say the ambulance went about a mile, before officers pulled over the vehicle and took the driving suspect into custody.

Police say the passenger suspect had already fled sometime during the ride.

The ambulance driver was able to positively identify the driving suspect.

Police say the suspect is a 42-year-old man who appeared to be highly intoxicated.

The ambulance driver was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury.

The ambulance suffered damage to one of its sides during the incident.

------
