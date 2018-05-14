TRAFFIC

1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash that shut down Roosevelt Bouelvard

EMBED </>More Videos

Deadly head-on crash shuts down Roosevelt Boulevard. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

MAYFAIR (WPVI) --
One person was killed in a head-on crash in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia that shut down a portion of the Roosevelt Boulevard for hours.

Two others were taken to the hospital in critical and serious condition.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday on Cottman Avenue near the Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say two vehicles collided head-on.

The victims' identities have not been released.

All southbound lanes of the outer drive of the Roosevelt Boulevard were closed for approximately three and a half hours. Traffic began getting by the scene around 8 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

3 injured in head-on crash in Roosevelt Boulevard. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficaccidentcrashcollisionRoosevelt Boulevard
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Police search for 2 people who fled scene of crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Overturned truck causes major delays on I-295
6 injured when car, horse-drawn buggy collide in Pa.
More traffic
TRAFFIC
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
More News