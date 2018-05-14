EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3470940" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 3 injured in head-on crash in Roosevelt Boulevard. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018.

One person was killed in a head-on crash in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia that shut down a portion of the Roosevelt Boulevard for hours.Two others were taken to the hospital in critical and serious condition.It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday on Cottman Avenue near the Roosevelt Boulevard.Police say two vehicles collided head-on.The victims' identities have not been released.All southbound lanes of the outer drive of the Roosevelt Boulevard were closed for approximately three and a half hours. Traffic began getting by the scene around 8 a.m.------