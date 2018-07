EMBED >More News Videos 3 injured in head-on crash in Roosevelt Boulevard. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018.

One person was killed in a head-on crash in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia that shut down a portion of the Roosevelt Boulevard for hours.Two others were taken to the hospital in critical and serious condition.It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday on Cottman Avenue near the Roosevelt Boulevard.Police say two vehicles collided head-on.The victims' identities have not been released.All southbound lanes of the outer drive of the Roosevelt Boulevard were closed for approximately three and a half hours. Traffic began getting by the scene around 8 a.m.