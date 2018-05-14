U.S. & WORLD

Small dog rescued from water by officer in Florida

Small dog rescued from water in Florida. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

At first he thought it was a sea turtle swimming alone, but when an officer in Okaloosa County, along the Florida Panhandle, took a closer look, he saw white fur.

It was a small dog that was struggling to stay afloat under the Marler Bridge in Destin.

The Okaloosa Sheriff Marine Unit's Sergeant Brian Parkton scooped the dog up into his boat.

He later reunited the pup with her owners.

The dog had fallen off a pontoon boat Friday and the owners were desperately looking for their pet.

