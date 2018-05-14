FIRE

Upper Darby officers rescue 2 from house fire

Upper Darby police officers rescue 2 in fire. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Four Upper Darby police officers, first to arrive to the scene of a house fire, quickly jumped into action and rescued two people who were trapped inside.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the 1100 block of Alexander Avenue in Drexel Hill.

"The crews got dispatched for a building fire with entrapment. They arrived very quickly. The police arrived even quicker. And they were met by heavy smoke," Upper Darby Fire Deputy Chief Keith Yashin said.

Despite the heavy smoke conditions and having no fire gear on, the officers managed to locate and rescue the two people inside.

A husband and wife live in the home with their dog.

"The wife was screaming in the back to get her out and finally they pulled her out from the back and got her dog out," Upper Darby resident Clara Samelian said.

Medics rushed the two victims to Delaware County Hospital for smoke inhalation. They are expected to survive.

The officers were treated for minor injuries.

"We got some of the best police around," Yashin said.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.

Upper Darby firefighters rescue 2 people from fire. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018.


