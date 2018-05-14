PROM

Parents outraged over tiger at high school prom

EMBED </>More Videos

Caged tiger attends high school prom. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

A tiger was among a number of live animals on display at a high school prom in Florida and some parents are outraged.

Cell phone video shows the tiger in its cage as performers entertained students in Miami on Saturday night.

There was also a lemur, two macaws, and a fox at the event.

The theme was "Welcome to the Jungle."

Some parents are upset because they believe the tiger was in distress.

"That tiger was in distress," parent Maria Castellanos said. "The reason he is pacing up and down and his ears (are) going back is because he is showing you distress."

The school says the tiger was never harmed or in danger.

"The tiger, which was displayed for a few minutes in a cage, was never harmed or in danger, was not forced to perform, was always accompanied by his handlers, and for the great majority of the time, was laying down in a relaxed state, facing away from the audience," a school spokesperson said.

A facility that is licensed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission provided the animals.

But despite credentialed handlers, Castellanos said it's the message that worries her.

"The saddest part of it all is teaching the children that there is no merit to the life of that animal -- that that animal doesn't deserve any better," Castellanos said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldpromhigh schoolanimalanimals
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PROM
NJ teen's duct tape prom tuxedo could win him $10K scholarship
Philly businesswoman holds 'Black Panther' prom send-off
Danny DeVito takes cutout of prom girl to 'Always Sunny' set
Big prom night for Philly H.S. senior escorted by Eagles player
Cherry Hill East principal apologizes for prom ticket language
More prom
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News