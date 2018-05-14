TRAFFIC

Avid cyclist ID'd as Spring Garden crash victim

Bicyclist identified in deadly Spring Garden crash. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) --
Police have identified the bicyclist killed in a crash in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.

The victim is identified as 34-year-old Pablo Avendano. Action News has learned Avendano was active in the cycling community and had worked as a courier.

Investigators say Avendano was in the bike lane when he was struck by the driver of a Mitsubishi SUV traveling in the same direction.

Police say Avendano was knocked off the bicycle and then run over by the SUV.

It happened near 10th and Spring Garden Streets around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle in Spring Garden. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 12, 2018.



Avendano was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene for police and fire officials.

There is no word if any charges will be filed.
