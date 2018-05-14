Avid cyclist ID'd as Spring Garden crash victim

SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) --Police have identified the bicyclist killed in a crash in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.
The victim is identified as 34-year-old Pablo Avendano. Action News has learned Avendano was active in the cycling community and had worked as a courier.
Investigators say Avendano was in the bike lane when he was struck by the driver of a Mitsubishi SUV traveling in the same direction.
Police say Avendano was knocked off the bicycle and then run over by the SUV.
It happened near 10th and Spring Garden Streets around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
Avendano was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene for police and fire officials.
There is no word if any charges will be filed.
