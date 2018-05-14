REAL ESTATE

Lower Merion school plan may close newly opened Stoneleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Stoneleigh garden threatened by school plan. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

VILLANOVA, Pa. (WPVI) --
The owner of a new public garden that just opened this past weekend in Villanova is already in a fight to keep it that way.

The company Natural Lands held a grand opening of Stoneleigh on Sunday, but a plan by the Lower Merion School District may see it closed in the near future.

The Haas family donated their estate to Natural Lands with the intent for preservation, free public use, and education.

The gardens are open six days a week and free of charge.

A walking path, over a mile long, helps guide the way through 10,000 plants, 350 trees, and plenty of architecture.

EMBED More News Videos

Stoneleigh opens in Villanova. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on May 13, 2018.



The staff is encouraging guests to take their time when going through.

"We'd like people to experience this place on their own terms and find their own personal satisfaction of beauty," staff member Ethan Kauffman said.

However, the Lower Merion School District recently notified Natural Lands that it wants to seize the 42-acre property through eminent domain to build a new school and ball fields.

A school board meeting is scheduled to take place next Monday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatepa. newsreal estatelower merion high schoolvillanovaVillanova
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Stoneleigh garden opens to public in Villanova
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
Renting in Atlantic City: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
More News